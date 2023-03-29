ERI To Unveil New UHF TV Bandpass Filters At NAB Show

CHANDLER, Ind.—ERI will introduce a new UHF Television Bandpass Filter with improved insertion loss and a unique forced air colling system at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The UF1500B is rated for 1.5 kW average power at the filter output and is convection cooled. The Model UF5000B adds forced air cooling, increasing the power handling capability to 5.0 kW. The unique targeted forced air-cooling system employed uses distributed finned heat sinks with individual cooling fans to target the locations that generate the most heat, based on laboratory testing, ERI said.

The system provides better heat removal using lower volumes of targeted airflow and has the benefits of less ambient noise and lower power consumption than traditional forced air-cooling methods, the company said.

The filters have lightweight aluminum construction and copper resonators. No finger stock is used. Rather, a mechanical clamping and copper collar firmly hold the resonator at its proper setting, it said.

The filter is temperature-compensated using an Invar stabilized copper bellows, which is part of the resonator assembly. Multiple cross-couplings are provided to increase the rejection of transmitter out-of-band emissions, it said.

Six and eight-pole designs are available for 8-VSB and COFDM applications. Input and output connections are unflanged: 1-5/8, 3-1/8 or 4-1/16-inch.

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).

See ERI at NAB Show booth W3143.