Enrollment Urged in Disaster Recovery Reporting System



August and September are typically the peak months for hurricanes. The FCC Media Bureau is taking the opportunity to encourage broadcasters to register and participate in its Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS). Registered users input data on the status of their broadcast facilities, communications links, generator fuel, and other items. They also provide emergency contact information the FCC can use to contact them to assist with disaster recovery and assistance from the FCC's federal partners.



Updates are easy to do using the DIRS Web site, but I encourage stations with group management or sister stations outside the disaster area to considering having someone outside the disaster area listed as a DIRS participant, so the engineer within the disaster area doesn't have to struggle to find a working Internet connection. The engineer at the affected station can quickly update that person who could then update the DIRS Web site and handle inquiries.



