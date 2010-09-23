Engineers Band Together to Guard BAS Spectrum



MULTIPLE CITIES: Several broadcast engineers have joined forces to watch over newsgathering spectrum. Dane Ericksen and Richard Rudman are listed as co-chairman of Engineers for the Integrity of Broadcast Auxiliary Services Spectrum. The group says its mission is simple:



“To file comments with the FCC on matters that impact the Broadcast Auxiliary Services spectrum. We feel that users of the BAS spectrum can best be represented before the FCC by an organization with this as its one and only concern.”



Ericksen is a veteran broadcast engineer and an associate in the engineering firm Hammett & Edison in San Francisco, Calif. Rudman is a retired CBS radio director of engineering who now does consulting. He’s particularly active in the field of Emergency Alert System issues.



Other members include Kenneth J. Brown, Paul B. Christensen, Gerry Dalton, Howard Fine, Michael G. McCarthy, Michael S. Newman, William F. Ruck, Burt Weiner and Karl Voss. Their filings are available at EIBASS.org.



