Endavo Media Partners With Democratic National Convention for Livestream

ATLANTA—Endavo Media and Communications has been tabbed as the official OTT platform provider for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, helping to create a livestream of the event.

Endavo will create a custom app for the event, which will be available for download on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV streaming devices. The app will serve as a free destination for live coverage of the convention, as well as offer bonus live and on-demand content. When the convention ends, viewers will have access to the entire recording through the app.

“We hope the timely launch of these apps for the DNCC, along with the entire convention streamed live, will help redefine how technology and democracy can work together to shape our country’s conversation for years to come,” said Paul Hamm, founder and CEO of Endavo.

The Democratic National Convention, where former Vice President Joe Biden will officially receive the Democratic party’s nomination for president, will take place in Milwaukee from Aug. 17-20, but the typical format will be shifted to adhere to safety guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.