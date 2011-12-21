Encompass Digital Media receives investment from Court Square Capital Partners

Encompass Digital Media has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners, under which funds managed by Court Square will acquire a majority interest in the company from selling shareholders including Wasserstein & Co. This investment will allow Encompass to continue to expand the range of services and the geographical coverage that it provides to its customers. Under the leadership of Simon Bax and Bill Tillson, the existing management team will remain in place and partner with Court Square to drive the next phase in the company’s expansion. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.