Encompass completes acquisition of Ascent content distribution business

Encompass Digital Media, a provider of outsourced digital media services, has completed its purchase of Ascent Media’s broadcast facilities in the United States, including the New York metro area, Minnesota and Burbank, CA; London; and Singapore. The move leaves Encompass as one of the few remaining major players helping broadcasters and other content providers distribute their programs internationally from a centralized location.

The company offers a wide range of customized solutions for the management and distribution of content. For the 2010-2011 season, Encompass helped broadcast 65 preseason games and eight regular-season games live in HD for NFL Network.

With multichannel distribution facilities located strategically in the United States, UK and Asia, Encompass offers such services as network origination; centralcasting for TV stations; disaster recovery; satellite and fiber transmissions, including full-time and occasional use; satellite uplink trucks; and digital media manipulation, archive and distribution services. It also offers production studios and video production services.

The company’s resources enable clients to cost-effectively capture, manipulate and deliver content in any format to any platform worldwide. Those clients include A&E Networks/Lifetime, Sony, NBCU, CBS, Disney/ABC, BBC Worldwide, MTV, ESPN, NHL, Discovery Networks, DIRECTV Sports Networks, NFL Network, YES Network, Scripps, Hallmark, Channel Five and TV Guide.

Encompass maintains teleport facilities and technical personnel in Los Angeles; Atlanta; New York; Stamford, CT; Lino Lakes and Minneapolis, MN.; Burbank, CA; London; and Singapore.

