Emmys Remain at LA’s Microsoft Theater With AEG, TV Academy Extension

LOS ANGELES—The Emmys are re-upping with AEG and the L.A. Live campus in downtown Los Angeles, as AEG and the Television Academy have announced a multi-year extension. The deal will see the Emmys, as well as the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, continue to be held at the Microsoft Theater.

In addition to the Microsoft Theater, the TV Academy also will continue to use the L.A. Live space for complementary activities like the Governor’s Ball, the Media Center and affiliated receptions at the Staples Center, the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Event Deck at L.A. Live, the Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Hotels, restaurants and hospitality sites. This year, the Governor’s Ball will take place at the L.A. Live Event Deck and the Media Center will be held at the JW Marriott hotel.

“We are thrilled to extend our agreement to make the L.A. Live campus and Microsoft Theater home of the Emmy Awards,” said Murray McIntyre, president of the TV Academy. “Having the ability to host so many of our members for multiple events at one site is what makes L.A. Live the perfect location to celebrate our industry.”

The 2019 Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22, and will air on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET.