Emmy Noms at a Glance

HAMBURG, GERMANY—Statistics collector and visualizer Statista has boiled down this year's Emmy Award nominations to a bar chart that show broadcast networks solidly ahead of basic cable nets, with the notable exception of FX, plus premium content provider HBO, and now, over-the-top player Netflix. The OTT provider landed 54 Emmy nominations this year compared to 34 last year. The top-nominated network, HBO, netted 94, down from 126 last year. FX, in second place, had 56 versus 36 last year.







Details available at Statista.