Ellegy streams live coverage of International GT Open with Telestream, Matrox technology

London-based Ellegy has deployed the Matrox Multi-Ingest video capture card and Telestream Wirecast Pro live webcasting software to capture and stream live Web coverage of the International GT Open car championship races in seven countries across Europe.

Ellegy, a promotion and media production company specializing in motorsports, upon being named the official advertising agency for the International GT Open in January 2011, decided to expand its media services to include a live program dedicated specifically to Web distribution.

The Matrox Multi-Ingest and Telestream Wirecast solution was used to stream live coverage at the May event, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours in France, and the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium in June. It will be used throughout the remainder of the season for the following events:

• Brands Hatch Circuit in England in July

• Red Bull Ring Circuit in Austria in August

• Autodromo do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal, in September

• Autodromo Internazionale di Monza in Italy in October

• Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona in October



