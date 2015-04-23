Elemental Dubbed ‘Cool Vendor’ by Gartner

PORTLAND, ORE. – Elemental Technologies was recently named a “Cool Vendor” by analyst firm Gartner in its “Cool Vendors in Communications Service Provider Infrastructure, 2015” report on April 16. The Gartner report focuses on vendors that have an impact on the CSP networking marketplace from the perspective of various technologies and end-user needs. In addition, the report assesses these companies against the Gartner Nexus of Forces for cloud, mobile, information and social media technologies.

Elemental Technologies is a supplier of software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, and in the report Gartner points out how SDV is a new area for CSP to explore.

According to Elemental co-founder and CEO Sam Blackman, more than 600 video enterprises have used Elemental’s SDV solutions, including Comcast, Sky, Telefόnica and Telstra.

