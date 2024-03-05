Electric Entertainment Becomes First to Shoot a TV Series with RED’s Raptor X Camera

LOS ANGELES—The production and distribution company Electric Entertainment has announced that they are currently filming the third season of “Leverage: Redemption” with the all new V-Raptor X camera from RED Digital Cinema.

This marks the second time that Electric has been the first to shoot a TV series with a recently released RED camera. In 2008, the first season of “Leverage” was shot on the RED One Camera. All four seasons of the series continued with the RED One Camera and Season five was shot using the RED Epic.

The V-Raptor X is the world’s first large format global shutter camera containing a new flagship DSMC3 system with RED Global Vision, a global shutter sensor and suite of tools for unprecedented flexibility and dynamic range.

“As one of the pioneers of digital cinematography, RED has empowered us to film and edit our content in-house with unparalleled quality,” explained Mark Franco, head of production at Electric Entertainment. “The new V-Raptor X is light, easy to use, and allows us to move effortlessly throughout our shoot. We are truly honored to be the first production company to use these latest technological advancements from RED on a TV series.”

After Electric’s initial collaboration with RED in 2008, they have since used the Company’s cameras for many of their TV series, including “Almost Paradise,” “The Librarians” and the entire “Leverage” series, which amounts to over 100 hours of content shot on RED.

“Dean, Mark and the entire Electric Entertainment team have been friends of the RED family since the RED ONE was revealed nearly two decades ago,” said RED Digital Cinema president Jarred Land. “Personally, Leverage is one of my favorite shows to watch. The history and all these connections make it even more exciting for everyone at RED that they are the first series to shoot on V-Raptor X."

Electric Entertainment’s “Leverage: Redemption” follows a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against corrupt and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged. Season 3 will premiere on Prime Video later this year and sees the return of starring characters played by Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Aldis Hodge, Noah Wyle and Aleyse Shannon.

Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment are executive producers of “Leverage: Redemption.” John Rogers joins Season 3 as showrunner and executive producer. Chris Downey also serves as executive producer. Kate Rorick is a consulting producer.