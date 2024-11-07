Election Night TV Viewing Fell Off Dramatically in 2024
Over 42 million viewers tuned in to watch presidential election coverage, down by 25% from 2020, Nielsen says
NEW YORK—Despite all drama leading up to Election Day, Nielsen is reporting that viewing across 18 networks on election night was notably lower than 2020, with over 42 million viewers turned in between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on Nov. 5.
That was 25% less than the 56.9 million viewers aged 2 and older in primetime during the 2020 election, Nielsen said.
Overall, about 28.45 million homes tuned in during that time slot, with more than half of all viewers, 24.35 million aged 55 and older. There were 4.39 million viewers in the 18 to 34 demo and 11.4 million in the 35 to 54 demo.
Reported networks include: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW, Merit Street Media, Scripps News, Telemundo, Univision, CNBC, CNN, CNNe, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS.
As previously reported, Fox News was the most popular network, followed by ABC and MSNBC.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.