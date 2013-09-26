EEG Adds Video Descriptive Services Capabilities to CCPlay FilePro

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.— EEG have expanded the capabilities of CCPlay FilePro to include support for video descriptive services, also known as descriptive video services.



CCPlay FilePro, EEG’s software encoding tool for MPEG-2 and MXF XDCAM video file formats, now provides an efficient process for insertion of VDS into MXF bundles, without the need to open up or re-compress other video and audio tracks.



Using CCPlay FilePro, VDS audio tracks can quickly be inserted into a media asset with a simple point and click without the risk of accidentally modifying, or needing to de-compress and re-compress, the video or existing audio tracks. The CCPlay FilePro workflow offers advantages over other VDS insertion methods, which require use of an NLE in a time-consuming procedure, which can potentially make undesired changes to other media tracks in the project.



Capable of performing high-res MPEG and MXF caption encoding at rates of 10X real-time or more, CCPlay FilePro brings post closed captioning efficiency, accuracy, reliability and intuitive operation to Windows workstations.



CCPlay FilePro eliminates time-consuming re-encoding of video essence and generational loss. It features a simple interface for scheduling and queuing encoding jobs. The software accepts all common closed captioning and subtitling file formats, including ECF, SCC, Timed Text and CAP. It encodes a CableLabs-compliant stream with full CEA-608 and CEA-708 data structures and recomputes stream timing data and all necessary headers, for files with or without pre-existing closed caption structures. It includes configurable time code shift to solve sync-up between video file and caption file time bases. The software also performs AFD, V-Chip and CGMS-A encoding into file-based video assets either simultaneous to closed caption encoding, or independently. It features format support for MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, XDCAM, DVCPro, IMX, Op-1A, AS-02, GXF and Quicktime.