EDX Wireless Offers New RF Planning Tool



EDX Wireless has announced an update to its SignalPro RF planning tool.



While most of the enhancements in SignalPro v7.2 are for 4G network operators, some new features will be of interest to engineers using EDX SignalPro for broadcast related work. These include a new interface to Siradel's VolcanoLAB, additional K-factor considerations for link studies, expanded ray-tracing capabilities and new internal spreadsheet features for working dynamically with equipment databases without leaving the EDX environment.



