Edge Networks Deploys Comark ATSC 3.0 Transmitters for Boise Evoca Rollout

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Edge Networks, creator of the Evoca ATSC 3.0-based OTA pay-TV service, is on the air in Boise, Idaho, the first of its planned markets, with a pair of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark 1.5kW E-Compact air-cooled UHF transmitters for its KCBB-LD and KSBE-LD low power stations, Comark has announced.

The pay-TV provider ordered the air-cooled EC702HP-BB ATSC 3.0-enabled transmitter systems in March 2019 following a successful demonstration of the technology and on-air trials. Comark Digital Services (CDS), which is focused on helping broadcasters upgrade their headend solutions for ATSC 1.0 and their migration to ATSC 3.0, assembled best-of-breed solutions and offered its system expertise to help Edge Networks with the deployment.

“Partnering with CDS to implement ATSC 3.0 in Boise allows us to deliver an uninterrupted signal with superior picture quality directly to our subscribers,” said Edge Networks President and CEO Todd Achilles.

The ATSC 3.0 system includes:

SmartGate ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway in a 1+1 redundant configuration;

MediaCast ROUTE/MMTP server in a 1+1 redundant configuration;

EdgeProbe Advanced ATSC 3.0 DTV transmitter monitor equipped with quad inputs;

Referee3 portable field receiver and RF signal analyzer;

VideoFlow IP-STL solution for reliable content delivery over an IP network connecting Edge; Networks’ network operations center to the broadcast tower in Boise; and

DASDEC-IR Intelligent Remote EAS receiver for the Boise DMA.

(Image credit: Hitachi Comark)

“Our CDS group was formed specifically to help customers with these types of complex projects. CDS has the high-level view of ATSC 3.0 technologies and we lined up the right partners to help get our customers on-air, successfully,” says Joe Turbolski, Comark vice president of Sales and Marketing.

“Our team and our partners worked very closely with the staff at Edge Networks to provide exactly the right solution, and we are extremely pleased to be a major contributor to this NextGen TV deployment,” he said.