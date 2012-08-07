EBU joins Olympic Torch party

EBU Director General Ingrid Deltenre showed her Olympic fervor by running a leg of the Olympic Torch Relay in London as it neared the end of its journey.

She took the chance to highlight the EBU’s role in covering the games, dating back to 1956 when it first worked with the International Olympic Committee. This year, the EBU and its member broadcasters have taken over a square kilometer of the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in London, to run 12 simultaneous multilateral transmissions and three unilateral feeds for up to 13 hours a day for the duration of the Games.

The EBU is also providing reporters, commentators and technical staff working for its Member broadcasters with the space, equipment and logistical support they need in London to cover the Games for their home nations.