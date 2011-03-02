EBU issues practical loudness guidelines

The European Broadcast Union (EBU) has released Tech 3343: Practical guidelines for Production and Implementation in accordance with EBU R128. The document describes in practical detail the change in audio leveling from peak normalization to loudness normalization. All stages of the audio broadcast chain are impacted, from production to distribution and transmission, and the goal of the document is to help European broadcasters harmonize audio loudness levels. The document is available to download from the EBU website.