EbonyLife TV Goes Live with PlayBox Technology

PlayBox Technology system in operation at EbonyLife TV.



LONDON— EbonyLife TV has chosen a complete broadcast system from PlayBox Technology for a new channel transmitting in high definition by direct satellite to subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa.



The installation includes ingest, storage, content management, channel branding and playout automation using PlayBox Technology’s flagship AirBox and TitleBox servers. EbonyLife TV is based at Studio Tinapa, Nigeria’s movie production center at Calabar in Cross River State.



“We wanted a no-hassle complete automation workflow from one vendor,” said EbonyLife TV founder Mo Abudu. “PlayBox Technology has an excellent reputation in Africa and worldwide both for the robustness of its control and playout systems and for the efficient support it provides during initial planning, installation, training and onsite testing. Our production staff like the system’s fast and logical user interface which gives them all the information and control they need to perform each specific task. Our technical management team recognize and appreciate the system’s reliability. Knowing that it works and is fully protected by redundant PlayBox Technology servers, we are able to concentrate on our main objective of originating entertaining and informative programmes.”



“The system was assembled in our test centre and configured to suit the requirements of EbonyLife before being delivered,” said PlayBox Technology UK Sales Director Ben Gunkel. “Dual high-definition servers drive the channel output. The media asset management and traffic system power the operation before going to air. A PlayBox Technology MAM server allows operators to access their growing content library. The traffic system provides advanced scheduling with forward planning and reporting for the advertising sales team.”



