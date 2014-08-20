DVEO Wins Annual SBE Award for Video Traffic Smoothing

DVEO Dozerbox II IP IP error-correcting Internet router

San Diego, Calif. — DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules Inc., announced that its patent-pending IP video traffic smoothing technology has won the prestigious Society of Broadcast Engineers Technology Award for 2014.

DVEO’s Dozerbox II IP gateways enable broadcasters, IPTV operators, and over-the-top video providers to improve their video distribution over public internet or private lines, doing invisible packet loss recovery.

“Only one SBE Technology Award is granted each year,” said Laszlo Zoltan, vice president of DVEO. “We are extremely honored to be chosen for this major broadcast engineering award. Everyone at DVEO is very proud of our engineering team.”

The Technology Award recognizes the SBE individual or sustaining member that has provided the industry with the best new or innovative technical item to further the science of broadcast engineering and to assist the broadcast engineer to be more productive in the craft. The award will be presented during the SBE National Meeting taking place October 8th in Verona, N.Y.

In some regions of the USA, public Internet infrastructure is not always reliable and drops video packets during periods of high packet volume. Public routers do not prioritize video traffic well enough. DVEO's "Dozer" technology routes video through the Internet in a unique way.

The Dozerbox II IP IP is an end-to-end error-correcting router for smoothing UDP traffic over the Internet, with built-in packet recovery algorithms for alleviation of packet loss or resultant video freezes. It makes transmissions less susceptible to jitter and noise, and does not delay video like FEC. The technology is also available as a software license—the Media Dozer: LIC, or in a 1 RU system—the Dozer Racks IP IP.