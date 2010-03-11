DVEO Readies Mobile DTV Test Modulator

DVEO eYe Catcher ATSC M/H portable frequency-agile modulator

Judging by what I saw at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, consumer electronics manufacturers are planning to roll out a wide variety of devices for ATSC Mobile DTV (MDTV) before the end of the year. Currently manufacturers are testing their products by going to markets, such as Washington, D.C., where broadcasters are transmitting ATSC MDTV. However, manufacturers with facilities in other countries or in locations where off-air MDTV is not available need a way to generate ATSC MDTV signals.



This week DVEO (formerly Computer Modules) announced the eYe Catcher ATSC M/H portable, frequency agile modulator, with IP, ASI and SMPTE 310 inputs and ATSC M/H output. It's also capable of broadcasting previously recorded streams. This is handy, as it would allow a manufacturer in Korea to duplicate the signal being broadcast from a transmitter in the United States.



"The eYe Catcher ATSC M/H is ideal for laboratory applications, and for testing set-top boxes and mobile devices," said Al Delir, technical support manager for DVEO. "It's also suitable for in-store demonstrations of ATSC M/H devices. For example, retailers can install one unit each at each store, send stored or regularly updated video from a satellite feed or over IP, and play the video on cell phones, mobile TV sets, and other ATSC M/H devices."



The eYe Catcher ATSC M/H comes with a Windows XP play out application and software development kits are available for both Windows and Linux. Sample transport streams are also available.



According to the DVEO Web site, the list price of the eYe Catcher ATSC MH will be $4,295.



