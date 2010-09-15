Dutch soccer league chooses Pebble Beach Systems automation

Eredivisie, the Dutch Premier League, has now provided live coverage of all the matches in the competition via its own TV channel, Eredivisie Live, for the past two years. As the producers of Eredivisie Live, Endemol subcontracts the playout services to Technicolor Netherlands. The production company looked at a variety of solutions before selecting Pebble Beach Systems’ Neptune automation to meet HD ingest, media management and playout requirements.



The installation also incorporates Grass Valley servers, an EVS traffic system and Ross Video XPression graphics. Plans are now in place to augment the system with Pebble Beach Systems’ Anchor Media Mangier solution to copy files from the transmission servers to network attached storage for downstream processing for Endemol’s VOD service, based on business requirements passed to Anchor by EVS through Pebble Beach’s comprehensive API.

