Dulce Systems to feature PRO Density RAID series

Dulce Systems will highlight its new PRO Density RAID series, a reliable, high-density, high-performance storage system, at the 2011 NAB Show.

The PRO Density series addresses a variety of pressing requirements by removing the infrastructure complexity and by supporting flexible interfaces within the same infrastructure.

The PRO Density series has been designed for the highest-performance environments. It can be populated with four 8Gb/s controllers and four ports per controller, per enclosure for high-performance editing.

PRO Density can be configured with 30 or 60 6Gb/s, SAS, SATA and SSD drives. The 19in unit fits into a standard 19in rack and comes with redundant N+1, 1900W power supplies.

See Dulce Systems at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL10210.