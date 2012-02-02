DTS To Supply Super Bowl XLVI in 5.1



CALABASAS, CALIF.: DTS announced that its DTS Neural Surround technology will be integrated into the National Football League’s international HD broadcast of Super Bowl XLVI, live from Indianapolis. For the fifth consecutive year, DTS and the NFL will provide television viewers across the globe the opportunity to experience the game in full 5.1 surround sound.



DTS says its Neural Surround enables “a seamless conversion between stereo and surround sound audio through a special capture, edit, management and delivery process. Integrated into hardware by DaySequerra, DTS Neural Surround allows broadcast production teams to preserve the integrity of the 5.1 surround mix while transmitting audio in a stereo format at the highest resolution possible. The technology supports legacy audio codecs and is a low latency solution for editing and monitoring in stereo.”



Super Bowl XLVI, hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will air on Sunday, Feb. 5, to more than 180 countries and territories in 25 different languages. The live broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.





