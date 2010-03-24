Trending

Drilling Down into Mobile DTV

Transmission expert Doug Lung discusses the mobile DTV standard tables in his latest contribution to TV Technology.
“One thing I learned while putting together the MDTV demo at CES in January is that MDTV, using IP transport, is quite different from A/53 "regular" ATSC DTV using PIDs,” Lung writes in, “What to Look for in A153 Mobile DTV Tables.”