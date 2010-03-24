Drilling Down into Mobile DTV
Transmission expert Doug Lung discusses the mobile DTV standard tables in his latest contribution to TV Technology.
“One thing I learned while putting together the MDTV demo at CES in January is that MDTV, using IP transport, is quite different from A/53 "regular" ATSC DTV using PIDs,” Lung writes in, “What to Look for in A153 Mobile DTV Tables.”
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox