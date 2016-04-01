DJI Files US Patent Lawsuit Against Yuneec

LOS ANGELES—Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) manufacturer DJI has announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Yuneec International Co. Ltd. and Yuneec USA, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. DJI claims that Yuneec products infringe on two DJI patents; the company is seeking injunctive relief to cease sales of the allegedly infringing systems.

According to DJI, Yuneec’s UAV products infringe on DJI’s U.S. Patent Numbers 9,164,506, titled “Systems and Methods for Target Tracking,” and 9,280,038, titled “Interchangeable Mounting Platform.”

In a press release announcing the filing, DJI said: “DJI welcomes competition, but is committed to protecting its intellectual property. Friday’s filing is a response to safeguard that investment, to protect customers and partners and to promote genuine innovation in this promising area.”

DJI is represented by the law firm of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosait, P.C.