DJI Drone Broadcasts Facebook Live Video

SAN FRANCISCO—Social media and UAVs, better known as drones, have hooked up, with DJI using its Phantom 4 model to live stream a video to the Facebook Live video service during the F8 developer conference in San Francisco. The aerial platform captured live footage of the audience during the event and streamed it to Facebook users watching around the world.

This demo was a preview of a new partnership between the companies. As part of the deal, later in April, Facebook Live video streaming functionality will be available for all devices controlled by the DJI Go mobile app, according to DJI.

DJI is a consumer drone manufacturer that is based in Shenzen, China.