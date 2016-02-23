DJI Announces DJI Drone Care Protection Plan

SHENZHEN, CHINA—Drone operators now have the option for drone insurance, or something of the like, as DJI has announced its DJI Care protection plan. New and existing DJI drone owners have the option to purchase a six-month or one-year DJI Care plan that covers damages to the aircraft, gimbal or camera under normal use and pilot error.

DJI Care provide repair credits that equal the total amount of the aircraft’s retail price. There is no limit to the number of repairs under the plan, but expires when contract is completed or repair credits are used up.

Coverage is available for the Phantom 3 Standard, Phantom 3 4K, Phantom 3 Advanced, Phantom 3 Professional models and Inspire 1, version 2.0 with X3 gimbal camera. DJI Care can be bought with the aircraft, or separately.

DJI care is available for customers in the U.S., parts of Europe and Mainland China.