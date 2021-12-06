“Diversity” Voted ANA 2021 Marketing Word Of The Year

NEW YORK—After conducting an online poll of more than 200 members, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) has announced that “Diversity” was voted ANA’s Marketing Word of the Year for 2021.

“This year’s choice for word of the year was an overwhelming favorite among the votes cast,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice. “The votes and the verbatims were a clear testament to the importance of diversity in our industry and the seriousness in which our community is addressing the issue.”

Other top choices in the ANA 2021 Marketing Word(s) of the Year voting were cookie-less, metaverse, and customer experience (CX).

Previous ANA Marketing Words of the Year were pivot (2020), personalization (2019), brand purpose (2018), artificial intelligence (2017), transparency (2016), content marketing (2015), and programmatic (2014).

Since 2014, the ANA has surveyed its committee members to select the marketing word of the year. The ANA staff identified a list of 12 final candidates and then members were asked to cast their votes to determine the winner. Voting was done online the week of November 29. A total of 205 ANA committee members participated.

In addition to voting on the word of the year, members were also asked why they chose the word. Representative responses to that question included:

It is the future for business and an imperative for marketers and marketing as we set the pace for an inclusive world where representation matters.

Diversity has taken a different importance and relevance this year, for our customers and audiences.

This year we all had to consider whether our teams, our agencies and content reflected our diverse culture and customers.

It’s been a prolific movement by marketers to ensure they are meeting the expectations demanded by consumers, following the events of 2020 (and the historically underrepresented or underserved).

Marketing at its best should be about connecting in inclusive and authentic ways that reaches audiences from many different backgrounds.

Diversity affects/touches everything.

In addition to announcing the voting, the ANA also summarized some of its diversity efforts, which the group described as a “key focus” of the ANA’s Global Growth Council. Those efforts included: