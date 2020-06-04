Disney+ Is Fastest Gaining Streaming Service Amid Pandemic

LONDON—The popularity of Disney+ has only increased during the coronavirus pandemic, as shelter-at-home orders have seen viewers increase their TV consumption habits. But not everyone is seeing the same kind of surge that Disney+ has had, according to findings from MIDiA Research.

In the first quarter of 2020, binge watching and live TV consumption both increased by 2% (51% and 50%, respectively) from their Q4 2019 numbers. In addition, the number of multiple SVOD service subscribers increased by 3%, MIDiA says.

Disney+ saw its weekly engagement in Q1 2020 nearly double from Q4 2019 to 20%. That puts it in fourth place behind the three major SVOD services, Netflix (59%), Amazon Prime (46%) and Hulu (30%). Disney+ does lead the pack, however, as the fastest gainer among the top seven paid streaming services.

Growth is not equal though among the streaming services, as evidenced by MIDiA’s numbers for Apple TV+ and CBS All Access. CBS All Access’ weekly usage comes in at 5%, while Apple TV+ comes in at 3%, the lowest among the top seven services.

While newer streaming services like Peacock and HBO Max were ready at the time of the report, MIDiA makes a point that these services have an inherent advantage over Apple TV+ because of their established content. CBS All Access, meanwhile, is planning to adjust its platform to add more of its ViacomCBS content.