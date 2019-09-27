Dish Tops in Customer Satisfaction Nationwide, Per J.D. Power

COSTA MESA, Calif.—According to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study, there is a clear number one provider among customers across the country. Dish ranked as the top service in the East, West, North Central, South and overall nation surveys, with an average score of about 762 out of 1,000.

AT&T/DirecTV was the second-ranked service nationally and in the West, North Central and South regions; it was third in the East behind Verizon. AT&T’s average score came out to 743 and customers rated it “among the best” in one region, “better than most” in two and “about average” in another two.

One element that J.D. Power specifically looked at its customer satisfaction study was the what happens when customers reach out about service disruptions or high bills. According to the survey, customers who attempted to address a high bill were significantly less satisfied than those who called for other reasons, like service outages. Nearly 40% of respondents who had a high bill feel they didn’t achieve a resolution.

The full study is available here.