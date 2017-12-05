Dish Reshuffles Management to Focus On Wireless Business

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—Dish Network today announced high-level management moves aimed at giving the company’s CEO a greater opportunity to focus on its emerging wireless business.

Erik Carlson

The move sees Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen relinquishing his role as CEO and the promotion of company president and COO, Erik Carlson, to the role of president and CEO.

Dish also will take on a group structure to organize its operations and staff leadership in support of Dish TV, Sling TV and its wireless business, according to a company announcement of the changes.

"I have every confidence that under Erik's leadership our new organizational structure will deliver value for Dish TV and Sling TV and will aid our entry into wireless," said Ergen in a press release.

Among the executives to report to Carlson are: Brian Nylon, who will serve as EVP, group president, Dish TV; Warren Schlichting, EVP, group president Sling TV; EVP John Swieringa who succeeds Carlson as Dish COO; and EVP and CTO Vivek Khemka, who is joining Carlson’s management team, the release said.

