Dish Media Brings Interactive, Personalized Advertising to Sling TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—In a bid to improve the effectiveness of connected TV advertising, Dish Media has announced that it is working with BrightLine to provide interactive ad units on live and on demand inventory on Sling TV.

The agreement makes two new advanced advertising products, In-Stream Interactive (versatile scrollers, simple games and trivia) and Dynamic Addressable (creative tailored to a viewer's specific location), available on Sling.

"As a leading streaming platform, our goal is to provide our Sling advertisers with the most effective, full-funnel ad solutions that allow for optimal targeting," said Dave Antonelli, vice president, sales, Dish Media. "Our first-party subscriber data coupled with Brightline's suite of personalized ad experiences is another opportunity for our brand partners to achieve better attribution and guide consumers further down the marketing funnel."

In announcing the new ad unit, Dish noted that Connected TV (CTV) is now the number one platform for consuming video and that CTV advertisers are increasingly using performance-based tactics to determine whether their TV campaigns are driving incremental results.

As a result, dynamic ads are redefining the traditional commercial break, allowing agencies and brands to increase brand awareness and prompt audiences to take action, Dish said.

According to a recent study by BrightLine, dynamic CTV ad inventory delivered a 126% purchase attribution rate and a 3.5% lift in purchase intent.

"There's a growing appetite for dynamic ad units that allow advertisers to engage directly with their audience and deliver more than a traditional TV commercial, " said Michael Bologna, chief accelerator at BrightLine. "We've partnered with Dish Media to expand the possibilities for CTV advertisers and provide viewers with the most dynamic, effective, and measurable ad experience available."