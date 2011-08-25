Dish Makes Plans for TerreStar Spectrum



FierceWireless.com is one of several Websites reporting on Dish Network's request to use the S-band spectrum it acquired with TerreStar's mobile satellite service to build a terrestrial LTE based wireless broadband network. Phil Goldstein, in his article Dish's wireless plan unveiled: satellite-terrestrial LTE-Advanced network provides this quote from Dish's FCC filing:



"Allowing TerreStar and Dish to provide single-mode terrestrial terminals to customers who have no need for satellite functions will achieve significant public benefits, and will do so by better serving the important, underlying policy."



Dish said it needed the terrestrial network to get a critical mass of subscribers, saying that "by helping to ensure the viability of Dish's MSS/ATC service through the provision of flexibility, the commission will also help ensure a viable and substantial MSS service."



TMF Associates analyst Tim Farrer wrote in a blog post that Dish "is now in a perfect position to replace LightSquared as the FCC's favored option for providing additional wireless competition."



The Dish/TerreStar spectrum includes frequencies just below the 2 GHz broadcast auxiliary service ENG band. While Dish's frequencies will not cause problems for GPS, TV stations may need to install additional filters at some ENG receiver sites to avoid problems with overload from its terrestrial base stations.



