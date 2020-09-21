Discovery Streaming Service Eyes 2021 Launch, Report

WASHINGTON—Another major media player has plans to launch its own direct-to-consumer streaming service, as reports are indicating that Discovery is eyeing an early 2021 launch date for its Discovery+.

This comes from a report by Digiday, which cites agency executives that the first quarter of 2021 is the likely time frame for Discovery to enter the streaming market.

While calling it Discovery+ is not official, Discovery reportedly filed a trademark for that name back in July.

Digiday also reports that the streaming service is likely to feature an ad-supported and an ad-free tier. The streaming service is specifically targeting cord-cutters, Digiday claims.