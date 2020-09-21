Discovery Streaming Service Eyes 2021 Launch, Report
By TVT Staff
Another SVOD service expected to hit the market in first quarter 2021
WASHINGTON—Another major media player has plans to launch its own direct-to-consumer streaming service, as reports are indicating that Discovery is eyeing an early 2021 launch date for its Discovery+.
This comes from a report by Digiday, which cites agency executives that the first quarter of 2021 is the likely time frame for Discovery to enter the streaming market.
While calling it Discovery+ is not official, Discovery reportedly filed a trademark for that name back in July.
Digiday also reports that the streaming service is likely to feature an ad-supported and an ad-free tier. The streaming service is specifically targeting cord-cutters, Digiday claims.
A Discovery spokesperson declined to comment on the Digiday story.
