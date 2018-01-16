Discovery Networks MENA Install Pebble Beach Systems’ Marina

DUBAI—Pebble Beach Systems is the choice of Discovery Networks MENA to handle the playout of all of its channels, according to a press release from Pebble.

Pebble Beach, Discovery and Tek Signal team at CABSAT.

Discovery Networks installed an eight channel redundant Marina system at Du-Samacom, a regional operator and satellite support service that currently serves more than 170 TV stations throughout the Middle East and Asia.

The install features fully redundant playout and control of all regional HD channels with Marina automation. The installation also includes Harmonic spectrum servers, Pixel Power graphics, Polistream subtitling and transcoding from Telestream. Automated graphics and archiving workflows were also included in the platform.

The project was implemented by systems integrators Tek Signals.