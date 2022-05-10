discovery+ Launches on The Roku Channel

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced that the discovery+ subscription streaming service has launched as a premium subscription on The Roku Channel.

The agreement means that U.S. users can now subscribe to both the ad-free ($6.99) and ad-supported ($4.99) versions of discovery+ directly through The Roku Channel.

"The launch of discovery+ on The Roku Channel makes it easy for our users to access this compelling content, while enabling Discovery to reach incremental audiences through The Roku Channel,” says Rob Holmes, vice president, programming, Roku. “By offering more great content in The Roku Channel, we provide even more reasons for our millions of streamers to engage with a top five channel on our U.S. platform, and more opportunities for our partners to reach our large audience.”

The discovery+ offers 70,000 episodes of current and classic shows from such networks as HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The History Channel, and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

“We're pleased to deepen our relationship with Roku, a valued partner, and expand access of discovery+ on the Roku platform through the launch on The Roku Channel,” says Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior vice president of digital distribution and commercial partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We look forward to further extending the reach of our exceptional library of lifestyle and real-life content to millions of Roku streamers and providing them increased optionality in how they access discovery+.”

The Roku Channel currently offers Premium Subscriptions from over 50 services and in Q4 2021, it reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people.