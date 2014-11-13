DirecTV to Launch 4K Tomorrow

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2014 – On Friday, Nov. 14, DirecTV will begin offering a variety of new releases, popular films and nature documentaries in 4K resolution. DirecTV has teamed up with Samsung as its exclusive CE 4K UHD launch partner. Customers who have DirecTV’s Genie HD DVR will be able to watch 4K programming on supporting 2014 Samsung UHD TVs.



At launch DirecTV will begin offering nearly 20 movies from both Paramount Pictures and K2 Communications with more titles to be announced soon. Movies include:

Forrest Gump

Star Trek (2009)

Amistad

The Terminal

McLintock!

Transformers: Age of Extinction

The Last Reef

Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs

Antarctica

Dolphins

Fighter Pilot: Operation Red Flag

Dinosaurs Alive!

Coral Reef Adventure

Space Junk

Yellowstone

Legends of Flight

Rescue

The Ultimate Wave Tahiti

Mysteries of the Great Lakes



Customers will need an Internet-connected Genie HD DVR (HR34 and above), and a Samsung UHD TV that is DirecTV 4K ready.







