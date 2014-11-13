DirecTV to Launch 4K Tomorrow
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2014 – On Friday, Nov. 14, DirecTV will begin offering a variety of new releases, popular films and nature documentaries in 4K resolution. DirecTV has teamed up with Samsung as its exclusive CE 4K UHD launch partner. Customers who have DirecTV’s Genie HD DVR will be able to watch 4K programming on supporting 2014 Samsung UHD TVs.
At launch DirecTV will begin offering nearly 20 movies from both Paramount Pictures and K2 Communications with more titles to be announced soon. Movies include:
Forrest Gump
Star Trek (2009)
Amistad
The Terminal
McLintock!
Transformers: Age of Extinction
The Last Reef
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Antarctica
Dolphins
Fighter Pilot: Operation Red Flag
Dinosaurs Alive!
Coral Reef Adventure
Space Junk
Yellowstone
Legends of Flight
Rescue
The Ultimate Wave Tahiti
Mysteries of the Great Lakes
Customers will need an Internet-connected Genie HD DVR (HR34 and above), and a Samsung UHD TV that is DirecTV 4K ready.
