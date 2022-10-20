DirecTV Launches SignalSaver
The new feature provides DirecTV subs with a backup internet stream if the satellite signal is interrupted
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV has introduced a new feature, SignalSaver, that allows satellite customers to begin watching programming via their satellite and then choose to continue live viewing via a internet connection.
While DirecTV says it delivers 99% reliability on satellite, the new feature would provide a backup for viewing if, for example, a storm might threaten the satellite signal during the 4th quarter of the College Football Playoff championship game.
With SignalSaver, a customer with an internet-connected set-top box can switch over to streaming and pick up right where the satellite signal left off.
DirecTV said the feature is available to satellite customers nationwide at no additional cost.
The service is available currently for 83 national networks, including but not limited to CNN, ESPN, Fox News and The Weather Channel, with additional networks to come this year.
Full DVR functionality is not available but is expected soon along with some other important features, the provider said.
More information on setting up the feature is available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
