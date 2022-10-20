DirecTV Launches SignalSaver

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV has introduced a new feature, SignalSaver, that allows satellite customers to begin watching programming via their satellite and then choose to continue live viewing via a internet connection.

While DirecTV says it delivers 99% reliability on satellite, the new feature would provide a backup for viewing if, for example, a storm might threaten the satellite signal during the 4th quarter of the College Football Playoff championship game.

With SignalSaver, a customer with an internet-connected set-top box can switch over to streaming and pick up right where the satellite signal left off.

DirecTV said the feature is available to satellite customers nationwide at no additional cost.

The service is available currently for 83 national networks, including but not limited to CNN, ESPN, Fox News and The Weather Channel, with additional networks to come this year.

Full DVR functionality is not available but is expected soon along with some other important features, the provider said.