DIRECTV Expands 3D Programming



DIRECTV has announced an increase in 3D offerings to subscribers, including a full-length opera.



Available on the DIRECTV CINEMA platform, Donizetti’s Lucrezia Borgia is directed by British filmmaker Mike Figgis and performed by the English National Opera, conducted by Paul Daniel. Starring roles include soprano Claire Rutter and American tenor Michael Fabiano.



Short films, directed by Figgis, will be shown throughout the opera that provide a background of Lucrezia and the Borgia family’s story. Viewers will be able to access behind-the-scenes interviews with Figgis and the cast, and listen to Donzetti’s original score.



Additional Hollywood releases include including Piranha 3D (available now), Jackass 3D (March 8), Tangled 3D (March 29) and Tron: Legacy 3D (April 5). Titles are available for $6.99.



