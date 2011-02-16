Digital Alert Systems simplifies EAS control, monitoring, compliance at KUTV

Salt Lake City's KUTV is using the Digital Alert Systems DASDEC emergency alert monitoring system with DASDEC Intelligent Remote (DASDEC-IR) units to enable centralized management of regional alerts for eight channels spread across the country.

KUTV operates a central-casting operation comprising its main station and WTCN, WTVX and WWHB in West Palm Beach, FL; WLWC in Providence, RI; and KMYU in St. George, UT. A DASDEC encoder-decoder base unit installed at KUTV is connected via an IP network to a DASDEC-IR unit at each remote station. Digital Alert Systems' MultiStation software enables staff at KUTV to monitor and manage these systems remotely.