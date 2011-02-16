Digital Alert Systems simplifies EAS control, monitoring, compliance at KUTV
Salt Lake City's KUTV is using the Digital Alert Systems DASDEC emergency alert monitoring system with DASDEC Intelligent Remote (DASDEC-IR) units to enable centralized management of regional alerts for eight channels spread across the country.
KUTV operates a central-casting operation comprising its main station and WTCN, WTVX and WWHB in West Palm Beach, FL; WLWC in Providence, RI; and KMYU in St. George, UT. A DASDEC encoder-decoder base unit installed at KUTV is connected via an IP network to a DASDEC-IR unit at each remote station. Digital Alert Systems' MultiStation software enables staff at KUTV to monitor and manage these systems remotely.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox