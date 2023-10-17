Digital Alert Systems Releases v5.2 Software

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems has released its v5.2 software for compatible DASDEC and One-Net emergency messaging devices.

DASDEC v5.2 includes the latest FCC compliance features for the Emergency Alert System (EAS) that broadcasters must implement by December. This third release in the v5.0 series also includes more security features and safelists to restrict access to the device.

Changes in v5.2 include three sets of modifications required by the FCC's recent order on EAS.

"Version 5.2 is key for compliance with the FCC's rules due in December, so we encourage all customers to move to this version as quickly as possible," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems. "With the latest changes, we've also continued to advance our security posture with several new features."

The first set of modifications is to the text displayed during a national-level alert message. The NPT and EAN event codes are now referred to as "Nationwide Test of the Emergency Alert System" and "National Emergency Message," respectively. In addition, the text for the primary entry point (PEP) originator code is now "United States Government" rather than "Primary Entry Point," and the station EAS originator code has changed to "EAS Participant,” the company reported.

The second set of modifications adds the FCC-required function for the DASDEC to generate a predefined message when it receives a national NPT or EAN message via conventional EAS relay rather than from Common Alerting Protocol (CAP).

The third set of changes relates to prioritizing CAP alert messages with Triggered CAP Polling. The latest FCC rules required changes to Triggered CAP Polling, removing the option for selectivity in each Alert Node and forcing it to be always on. Digital Alert Systems has provided the Triggered CAP Polling feature since 2018. The FCC changes now make this function mandatory, without any user-allowed overrides.

The v5.2 requires a DASDEC or One-Net device with a 64-bit processor in order to install and operate the latest code. All units shipped since 2016 featured a 32-/64-bit processor, so owners of those devices can simply install v5.2 using Digital Alert Systems' secure field upgrade server. Once a device is running v5.0, all future in-version upgrades will be available at no charge.

This update is free for anyone currently running v5.0 series software who has either purchased a new DASDEC unit, is enrolled in the company's Software Assurance Plan, or has participated in the company's UP•TRADE program since October 2022. The cost for other users varies. They can contact the factory for more information and should have their serial numbers handy.