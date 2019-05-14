Digital Alert Systems Brings EAS to Kaltura Cloud TV

DENVER & NEW YORK—EAS alerts have been brought to the cloud by Digital Alert Systems, which has announced that it has integrated its EAS-NET communications protocol to the Kaltura TV Platform, a cloud TV service.

It is a requirement for North American operators and media companies to provide emergency alerts to viewers via their TV service. Through this integration, joint customers can comply with Emergency Alert System/Common Alerting Protocol regulations by providing critical emergency messages within their Cloud TV deployments.

Kaltura was able to support EAS-NET by boosting its push notification and in-app messaging capabilities. The Kaltura platform can now receive alert information over EAS-NET and dispatch the alert in real time to Cloud TV client applications, including mobile devices, managed STBs and unmanaged STBs. Viewers will be able to see the emergency messages as push notifications on connected screens when watching content or browsing on the app.

“We are in the business of helping our customers transform their legacy TV services into next-generation cloud and IP-based TV experiences,” said Gideon Gilboa, Kaltura senior vice president of product and marketing, Media and Telecom. “This includes all of the benefits of OTT—not only personalization, multiscreen apps and improved TCO and agility, but also the ‘nuts and bolts’ of traditional pay TV, such as EAS alerts.”