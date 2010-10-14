Dew Cup Coverage Enhanced With BSI Wireless Cam



Broadcast Sports Inc. (BSI) has announced that it has supplied a wireless high-definition camera to assist with the coverage of the Oct. 14-17 Dew Cup extreme sports competition event being held in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.



The Dew Games Championship will be carried on NBC television on both Oct. 16 and 17. The BSI wireless camera will allow the network to capture action from anywhere at the Hard Rock venue.



“NBC was looking for more flexibility in their coverage and turned to BSI to provide the same seamless wide area coverage with a wireless camera that they enjoy for their horse racing events,” said Clay Underwood, BSI’s technology development manager. “Utilizing camera back digital HD transmission and control systems, and the Intelligent Diversity Receive infrastructure, BSI will allow the production team to follow the action no matter where it goes.”



The Dew Tour is co-produced by Mountain Dew and the Alliance of Action Sports.



