Demo Shows Off Next-Gen Hybrid Cloud Workflows for Live Broadcast

LONDON—M2A Media, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Videon, Singular.live, TAG Video Systems and Spalk have successfully demonstrated a first-of-its-kind, multi-vendor proof of concept showing how next-generation hybrid cloud technologies can improve traditional live broadcast workflows.

The demo, which occurred during the London-based roadshow, Connecting in the Cloud: Shaping the Future of Live Broadcast, used multiple live video sources, including a cloud hand-off from ATP Media, the global sales, broadcast production and distribution arm of the ATP Tour, and a live BT Sport feed acquired into AWS from BT Media & Broadcast in London.

“M2A Media has a keen understanding of the value that cloud technology is bringing to the media and entertainment industry,” explained Marcus Box, CEO, M2A Media. “With this proof of concept, it was our aim to bring together leading innovators in the field to educate and to inspire the industry by presenting the technologies that are disrupting the broadcast landscape. We were delighted that the POC was so well received, and we look forward to future collaborations as we continue to disrupt and innovate.”

The purpose of the demonstration was to showcase the ease with which valuable live video can be contributed via the AWS cloud and transformed using progressive new cloud technologies, the companies said.

In addition to showing secure receipt and control of the live video streams, the workflow was augmented through a range of transformations including remotely switching from one source transport stream to another transport stream for B2B distribution, the addition and control of live graphics, live commentary, and the transformation to B2C streams and delivery to an AWS CloudFront for its onward journey to viewers and sports fans worldwide.

The Videon Compute Platform (VCP) played a key role in creating true hybrid:cloud live video architectures, bringing compute power to the origination of the video source and allowing for unique workflows in live sports, the companies said.

The platform's native functions, including LiveEdge Core, sit on-premises and allow users to package streams in multiple formats, insert SCTE-35 ad markers, graphic overlays, UTC time codes, and user-defined KLV metadata into live video feeds. The addition of LiveEdge Compute enables developers to create and run powerful functions as docker containers on the platform, the companies said.

In addition, the management layer, LiveEdge Cloud, provides remote health monitoring and management for entire fleets of VCP devices. This flexible architecture not only offers low latency, lowered end-to-end operating costs, stability, and security––but also the head room and extensibility for future heavy compute functions such as Machine Learning inferences––all wrapped up in a small form factor with low power consumption for energy-efficient operations, the companies reported.

The orchestration of the AWS cloud for workflow flexibility and scalability was shown by M2A Media’s live IP transport product, M2A CONNECT. As well as offering visibility of workflows for dynamic public cloud resources, M2A’s user-interface rewards operations teams with levels of control and set-up previously only suited to engineers, it said.

TAG Video Systems has become the de facto provider for video and data monitoring by offering products that are both comprehensive and configurable. The proof of concept demonstrated how TAG can be used to fully monitor and visualize a cloud workflow, and benefit from scalability, agility, and custom orchestration, it reported.

Singular.live provides broadcast quality graphic templates, from creation to live control and automation via its web based HTML5 overlay platform. This control was shown in real-time, using a series of custom templates created for the event, it said.

Spalk showcased how their Virtual Commentary Studio can allow broadcasters, production companies and rights holders to easily produce customized and localized broadcast feeds for specific markets whilst lowering the cost of entry to reach new market segments without sacrificing production quality, the company said.