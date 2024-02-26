Dejero to Present Compact Mobile Connectivity Solutions at 2024 NAB Show

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero has announced that it will be showcasing a number of compact mobile connectivity solutions for live video and data transportation at 2024 NAB Show, including its EnGo 3x 5G mobile video transmitter with GateWay mode at NAB.

The two-in-one device goes beyond live video streaming and leverages network aggregation technology to provide news and production teams with access to stable, reliable internet from anywhere.

The wireless broadband internet connectivity offered by GateWay mode increases capacity for data-intensive applications such as newsroom systems or editing tools; it creates broader coverage areas; and enhances reliability through connection diversity. It also supports virtual private network (VPN) tunneling for secure access to an organization’s networks, the company said.

“When you’re uploading or downloading a large file to the newsroom or post-production facility, and the connection drops before it’s complete, you’d usually need to do it all over again,” explained Matt Scully, director of product management, Dejero. “Or, if your crew is in a remote location with limited connectivity, they would need to move to another area to find the reception they need or seek out Wi-Fi, taking time away from their assignments. With no network connectivity, remote collaboration is incredibly difficult, causing overall production delays. When you’re racing against the clock, every second matters.”

With EnGo 3x with GateWay mode, remote crews can broadcast breaking news, quickly transfer files to prepare and upload packages while in the field, and set up high-bandwidth access points for multiple devices, the company reported. For film, television and commercial production, teams can leverage a reliable, ultra-fast connection to enable real-time collaboration with dispersed teams and accelerate delivery of content from the set directly to post-production, regardless of location – thus reducing the number of people required on set, and unlocking huge cost-savings.

The EnGo 3x native 5G mobile transmitter with multi camera support for up to four fully frame-synced HD feeds, incorporates the latest version of Dejero Smart Blending Technology, that combines all available network connections (broadband/fiber) and wireless (3G/4G/5G and satellite) from multiple providers. An improved algorithm renders the connection even more stable, in all latency settings, so that users can now transmit high-quality live video with glass-to-glass latency as low as 0.5 seconds over bonded cellular connections, Dejero explained.

If using Dejero Control cloud based management system, EnGo units in the field can be geolocated and remotely controlled so that users can preview incoming feeds, and route and distribute content. Operators can easily monitor usage and performance, set up email notifications on activity, and generate detailed reports from any web browser.

During the show, Dejero will also demo the new GateWay 3220; a new resilient and compact network aggregation device powered by Dell Technologies, which integrates Dejero Smart Blending Technology to provide unmatched reliability for mission critical mobile connectivity. Providing resilient connectivity to the Internet, cloud applications, and private networks, the ruggedized and fanless chassis is ideal for installation in vehicles and portable kits and is specifically designed and engineered to deliver optimal blended connectivity at the far edge of a network, the company reported.

“Whether you’re looking to produce more news stories for your traditional and digital platforms, enable your crews to do additional research for a story while in the field, or remotely send in their edited packages, having access to reliable, resilient internet is vital,” concluded Scully.

To see the EnGo 3x with GateWay mode and the new GateWay 3220 in action, visit Dejero booth SL9075 for a live demonstration.