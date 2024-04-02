Deadline Extended for Best of Show Awards at 2024 NAB Show

The deadline to submit nominations for Future's Best of Show Awards for the NAB Show , has been extended to Monday, April 8. The prestigious annual awards—now in their 11th year—recognize outstanding products and solutions in the M&E tech sector shown at the NAB Show.

The awards, from industry leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one the most attended shows in the industry. There are a range of benefits, from fully-licensed winner's badges to physical trophies for display, a suite of winner's marketing assets to editorial coverage from our brands, including TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Next TV, Mix, TVBEurope and Broadcasting+Cable.

The Best of Show awards are chosen from companies that exhibit at the NAB Show in April and that submit nominations (nominees pay a fee to enter). All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Program Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide ).

Click here to begin your entry ahead of the extended deadline of April 8 deadline.