DCI optimizes transmissions efficiency with ScheduLINK software

Diversified Communications (DCI) has selected ScheduALL's ScheduLINK to manage and optimize its transmissions business. ScheduLINK provides DCI with enhanced controls for antenna and satellite bookings, scheduling transmissions and managing workflows from booking to invoicing in a single solution.

As members of the Capitol Hill and White House Broadcast Consortiums, DCI provides its customers access to stand-up positions in such locations as the North Lawn of the White House and the Cannon and Russell Rotundas on Capitol Hill. DCI provides mobile communications through various types of microwave technologies, including mobile HD, as well as through their SNG trucks and flyaway earth stations. DCI operates a 23-antenna C/Ku/Ka-band teleport in the heart of the District of Columbia, along with switching infrastructure interconnecting the Verizon Washington AVOC, the DC Switch, VYVX, MediaXtreme, Genesis Networks, PacTV and Eurovision.

ScheduLINK streamlines management in and out of master control, allowing DCI to expedite bookings quickly and accurately in a fast-paced, live-coverage environment.