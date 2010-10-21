Dates and events you need to know

FCC Spectrum Summit

Date: Oct. 21, 10 a.m.

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C. The Federal Communications Commission is hosting a summit aimed at highlighting the predicted shortage of spectrum for broadband use, its impact and possible solutions. Live webcast available via: www.fcc.gov/live.

2011 NAB Show Engineering Conference proposals deadline

Deadline: Oct. 22

Organizers of the 2011 NAB Show, April 9-14 in Las Vegas, have issued a call for technical papers to be presented during the NAB Engineering Conference. For more information, visit http://expo.nabshow.com/annual11/Public/Content.aspx?ID=595.

SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Expo

Date: Oct. 26-28

Location: Hollywood Renaissance Hotel, Hollywood, CA

For more information, visit http://www.smpte2010.org/

VPEAAC membership nominations due

Date: Nov. 1

The commission is seeking nominations for membership on its newly mandated Video Programming and Emergency Access Advisory Committee (VPEAAC).

For more information, visit http://www.fcc.gov/cgb/dro/VPEAAC/VPEAACnominationform.html.

Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010

Date: Nov. 4-5

Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK

New England Ennes Workshop

> Date: Nov. 10

Location: DCU Center, Worcester, MA

LPDTV Transition FNPRM comment, reply comment deadlines

The FCC is seeking comment on a number of issues related to completing the transition of low-power television (LPTV) stations from analog to digital transmission.

Comments due: Dec. 17

Reply comments due: Jan. 18