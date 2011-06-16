Dates and events you need to know
Montana Broadcasters Association Convention
Date: June 25-26
Location: Big Sky, MT
For more information, visit: http://www.mtbroadcasters.org/.
Broadcast Engineering LIVE: Mobile DTV Tech Essentials -Rolling Out TV on the Go
Date: June 28
Location: The New Yorker Hotel, New York City
Broadcast Engineering magazine and the Open Mobile Video Coalition are jointly producing a one-day conference for broadcast engineers and managers on implementing Mobile DTV. Among the topics to be covered: RF and transmission considerations, such as antenna polarization, Big Stick vs. SFN deployment, and a new propagation model for Mobile DTV.
For more information, visit: http://www.acteva.com/booking.cfm?bevaid=217982.
Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention & Trade Show
Date: Aug. 10-11
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX
For more information, visit: http://www.tab.org.
IBC 2011
Date: Sept. 8-13
Location: RAI Amsterdam
For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org.
NAB Small Market Group Roundtable
Date: Sept. 22
Location: Austin, TX
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2273.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: September 22-24
Location: Austin
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
SBE National Meeting
Date: Sept. 27-28
Location: Columbus, OH
For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org.
SBE Chapter 22 Regional Convention
Date: Oct. 5
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.
SBE Chapter 24 Regional Convention
Date: Oct. 11-13
Location: Madison, WI
For more information, visit http://www.sbe24.org/.
NAB Futures Summit
Date: Oct. 26-28
Location: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, CA
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.
