Dates and events you need to know

Mambo petition waiver request comment, reply comment dates set
Dates: Comments, Sept. 8; Reply Comments Sept. 23
Mambo, which plans to launch the GenTV Spanish language broadcast TV network, is seeking a waiver of Section 73.658(i) of commission rules that prohibits stations from being represented by their affiliated networks in the spot TV ad sales market.
For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov.
IBC 2010 Conference and Exhibitions
Conference Dates: Sept. 9-14
Exhibit Dates: Sept. 10-14
Location: RAI Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 23-25
Location: Hyatt Regency Resort and Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ
For more information, visit: http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024
DallasEnnes Workshop
Date: Sept. 25
Location: University of Texas-Arlington, Arlington, TX
SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo
Date: Oct. 5-6
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
San DiegoEnnes Workshop
Date: Oct. 16
Location: Doubletree Hotel San Diego Downtown
ATSC Symposium on Next Generation Broadcast TV
Date: Oct. 19
Location: Westin Alexandria Hotel, Alexandria, VA
For more information, visit http://www.atsc.org/cms/index.php?view=article&catid=42:subcommittees&id=215:2010-next-gen-broadcast-symposium&format=pdf.
2011 NAB Show Engineering Conference proposals deadline
Deadline: Oct. 22
Organizers of the 2011 NAB Show, April 9-14 in Las Vegas, have issued a call for technical papers to be presented during the NAB Engineering Conference.
For more information, visit: http://expo.nabshow.com/annual11/Public/Content.aspx?ID=595.
AlaskaBroadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
New England Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: DCU Center, Worcester, MA
